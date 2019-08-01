BECIL recruitment 2019: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) invited applicants for 50 posts in Staff Nurse (Grade-A) position, Interested candidates can apply for the post @becil.com. Check the direct link here

BECIL recruitment 2019: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) recently announced 50 vacancies for the Staff Nurse (Grade-A) post. Interested candidates can apply for the post by filling the Staff Nurse (Grade-A) form which will be only available on the official website of BECIL and no other source. Candidates can also click on the link to visit directly on the official website of BECIL.

Candidates must know that the job will be on contractual basis in the office of East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi. Candidates who are willing to apply for the post must fill the form on or before August 21, 2019. However, the salary structure for the post is Rs.35,000/- per month

Important Date

Last Date of Application – 21 August 2019

EDMC Delhi Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse (Grade-A) – 50 Posts

General – 20 Posts

OBC – 13 Posts

SC – 8 Posts

ST – 4 Posts

EWS – 5 Posts

PH – 4% of total posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Candidates must hold a Matric pass certificate from a recognized University/Board/School or equivalent.

Candidates must hold an ‘A’ Grade Staff Nurse/Midwifery fromØ recognized institute.

Candidates must register with Nursing Council as ‘A’ GradeØ Nurse and Midwife.

52 contractual Grade: ‘A’ Grade Staff Nurse, who were disengagedØ earlier by Health Department EDMC in the year 2015-16 will be given preference in selection

Documents to fill the form

1) Self-attested photocopies of educational/ experience certificates

2) Two passport size photograph

3) PAN Card

4) Aadhar Card

5) Non-refundable registration fee of Rs.500/- for General and OBC candidates and Rs.250/- for SC/ST/PH candidates

By cash or demand draft drawn in favor of BROADCAST ENGINEERING CONSULTANTS, INDIA LIMITED payable at New Delhi may be submitted to Deputy General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Corporate Office at BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P)

