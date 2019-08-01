BECIL recruitment 2019: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) recently announced 50 vacancies for the Staff Nurse (Grade-A) post. Interested candidates can apply for the post by filling the Staff Nurse (Grade-A) form which will be only available on the official website of BECIL and no other source. Candidates can also click on the link to visit directly on the official website of BECIL.
Candidates must know that the job will be on contractual basis in the office of East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi. Candidates who are willing to apply for the post must fill the form on or before August 21, 2019. However, the salary structure for the post is Rs.35,000/- per month
Important Date
Last Date of Application – 21 August 2019
EDMC Delhi Vacancy Details
Staff Nurse (Grade-A) – 50 Posts
General – 20 Posts
OBC – 13 Posts
SC – 8 Posts
ST – 4 Posts
EWS – 5 Posts
PH – 4% of total posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
Candidates must hold a Matric pass certificate from a recognized University/Board/School or equivalent.
Candidates must hold an ‘A’ Grade Staff Nurse/Midwifery fromØ recognized institute.
Candidates must register with Nursing Council as ‘A’ GradeØ Nurse and Midwife.
52 contractual Grade: ‘A’ Grade Staff Nurse, who were disengagedØ earlier by Health Department EDMC in the year 2015-16 will be given preference in selection
Documents to fill the form
1) Self-attested photocopies of educational/ experience certificates
2) Two passport size photograph
3) PAN Card
4) Aadhar Card
5) Non-refundable registration fee of Rs.500/- for General and OBC candidates and Rs.250/- for SC/ST/PH candidates
By cash or demand draft drawn in favor of BROADCAST ENGINEERING CONSULTANTS, INDIA LIMITED payable at New Delhi may be submitted to Deputy General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Corporate Office at BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P)
