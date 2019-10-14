BECIL Recruitment 2019: Today is the last date to apply for 35 Radiographer, Lift Operator, other vacancies. Interested can check how to apply, eligibility criteria and other necessary details in this article.

BECIL Recruitment 2019: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) is all set to close the application process for recruitment to the posts of Radiographer, Lift Operator and Others on the official website – https://www.becil.com/ today, October 14, 2019. Interested candidates who have not yet submitted their applications online must hurry and complete the application process by today itself. Those who are shortlisted will be deployed at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi or Jhajjar.

BECIL Recruitment 2019 Notification: The notification is now available on the official website and candidates can check the same before filling the online application form. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the BECIL Recruitment 2019 Notification.

How to check the notification?

Candidates need to log into the official website of the authority – https://www.becil.com/

On the homepage, click on the ‘CAREER’ tab

ON clicking, candidates will be directed to the next page

Here, click on the Vacancies button

Now, against the relevant post, click on the link to view the details

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to the PDF page

Now, download the pdf and go through the same

Take a print out for reference

BECIL Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

According to the reports, there are as many as 35 total vacancies against the above-mentioned posts.

BECIL Recruitment 2019: How to apply?

Application forms can be obtained from BECIL’s Corporate Office: C-56, A/17, Sector-62, Noida -201307 or one can even download the same from the official website www.becil.com. Candidates must fill the application form and submit self-attested photocopies of necessary educational/ work experience documents along with two passport size photographs. The application form must be sent to the following address – Deputy General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Corporate Office at BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P).

Moreover, according to the official notification on the website of BECIL, “Applications are invited for empanelment of Temporary staff purely on contract basis for deployment in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi/Jhajjar”.

While the application process commenced on September 25, 2019, the last date for submission of the applications was scheduled for October 14, 2019.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website by clicking on the direct link given in this article.

