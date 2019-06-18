BECIL Recruitment Alert 2019: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL has invited the candidates to fill up the data entry operator and other posts. Candidates who want to visit the BECIL official website @ becil.com. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 278 posts are to be filled. The last date to apply for the post is till June 30, 2019. Fill in the application form. Send the application form along with other necessary documents to Deputy General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Corporate Office at BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P).
BECIL DEO & Other Posts: Application Fees
Candidates belonging to General and OBC category will pay the registration fee of Rs 500/. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PH will have to pay Rs 250. The registration fee is also non-refundable. For more related information, the candidates can visit the official site of BECIL.
BECIL DEO & Other Posts: Important Dates
Opening date of application: May 29, 2019
Closing date of application: June 30, 2019
BECIL DEO & Other Posts: Vacancy Details
Data Entry Operator: 65 Posts
Receptionist: 17 Posts
Lab Attendant: 27 Posts
Mali: 10 Posts
Sanitary Inspector Grade-II: 4 Posts
Modellar (Artist): 1 Post
Head Cook: 6 Posts
Office/ Store Attendant: 30 Posts
House Keeping Staff (utility): 70 Posts
Accounts Assistant: 8 Posts
Technical Assistant / Technician: 24 Posts
Dissection Hall Attendants 1: 6 Posts
Medico Social Worker:3 Posts
Electro cardio graph Technical Assistant: 2 Posts
Technical Officer Ophthalmology (Refractionist): 1 Post
Speech Therapist/Technical Assistant (ENT): 1 Post
X Ray Technician: 1 Post
Audiometry Technician (ENT): 1 Post
POP (Application removal): 1 Post
BECIL DEO & Other Posts: Eligibility Criteria
The candidates who want to apply for the post can visit the official notification which will be pasted below detailed.
Age Limit
Data Entry Operator: Upto 30 years
Receptionist, Modellar (Artist), Technical Officer Ophthalmology (Refractionist): Between 21-35 years
Lab Attendant: 20-27 Years
Mali, Office/ Store Attendant, House Keeping Staff (utility), Accounts Assistant, Dissection Hall Attendants 1 : Upto 20-30 Years
Sanitary Inspector Grade-II: Between 20-35 Years
Head Cook, Electro cardio graph Technical Assistant: 30-50 years
Technical Assistant / Technician: Between 25-35 years
Medico Social Worker: Between 18-35 years
Speech Therapist/Technical Assistant (ENT), Audiometry Technician (ENT): Between 21-30 years
X Ray Technician: 20-40 years
POP (Application removal): 25-30 years
BECIL DEO & Other Posts: How to Apply
Candidates will have to download the application form through the official site of BECIl at becil.com.