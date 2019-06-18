BECIL Recruitment Alert 2019: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL has invited the applications to fill up the data entry operator and other posts. Intrested candidates who want to visit the BECIL official website @ becil.com. A total of 278 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

BECIL Recruitment Alert 2019: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BECIL has invited the candidates to fill up the data entry operator and other posts. Candidates who want to visit the BECIL official website @ becil.com. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 278 posts are to be filled. The last date to apply for the post is till June 30, 2019. Fill in the application form. Send the application form along with other necessary documents to Deputy General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Corporate Office at BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P).

BECIL DEO & Other Posts: Application Fees

Candidates belonging to General and OBC category will pay the registration fee of Rs 500/. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PH will have to pay Rs 250. The registration fee is also non-refundable. For more related information, the candidates can visit the official site of BECIL.

BECIL DEO & Other Posts: Important Dates

Opening date of application: May 29, 2019

Closing date of application: June 30, 2019

BECIL DEO & Other Posts: Vacancy Details

Data Entry Operator: 65 Posts

Receptionist: 17 Posts

Lab Attendant: 27 Posts

Mali: 10 Posts

Sanitary Inspector Grade-II: 4 Posts

Modellar (Artist): 1 Post

Head Cook: 6 Posts

Office/ Store Attendant: 30 Posts

House Keeping Staff (utility): 70 Posts

Accounts Assistant: 8 Posts

Technical Assistant / Technician: 24 Posts

Dissection Hall Attendants 1: 6 Posts

Medico Social Worker:3 Posts

Electro cardio graph Technical Assistant: 2 Posts

Technical Officer Ophthalmology (Refractionist): 1 Post

Speech Therapist/Technical Assistant (ENT): 1 Post

X Ray Technician: 1 Post

Audiometry Technician (ENT): 1 Post

POP (Application removal): 1 Post

BECIL DEO & Other Posts: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates who want to apply for the post can visit the official notification which will be pasted below detailed.

Age Limit

Data Entry Operator: Upto 30 years

Receptionist, Modellar (Artist), Technical Officer Ophthalmology (Refractionist): Between 21-35 years

Lab Attendant: 20-27 Years

Mali, Office/ Store Attendant, House Keeping Staff (utility), Accounts Assistant, Dissection Hall Attendants 1 : Upto 20-30 Years

Sanitary Inspector Grade-II: Between 20-35 Years

Head Cook, Electro cardio graph Technical Assistant: 30-50 years

Technical Assistant / Technician: Between 25-35 years

Medico Social Worker: Between 18-35 years

Speech Therapist/Technical Assistant (ENT), Audiometry Technician (ENT): Between 21-30 years

X Ray Technician: 20-40 years

POP (Application removal): 25-30 years

BECIL DEO & Other Posts: How to Apply

Candidates will have to download the application form through the official site of BECIl at becil.com.

