BEL Recruitment 2019: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has started accepting the applications for the post of Contract Publication Officer for its Central Manufacturing Services/CSG at Bengaluru Unit. According to the eligibility criteria, candidates can apply for the post of Contract Publication Officer and walk in for the interview on April 9, 2019.

Details regarding the important date of the recruitment:

The submission date if the application form begins from March 20 2019 Last date for the submission of the application form April 1, 2019 Walk-in-Interview date: April 9, 2019

Details regarding the recruitment of the posts:

For the post of Contract Publication Officer – 5 Posts

Details regarding the Salary: Rs. 23,000/- per month

Details regarding the eligibility Criteria of the posts:

Candidate belonging to the General, OBC & EWS must hold First class result Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PWD must hold Pass class certificate Candidates must hold a degree from an authorised university in M.Sc (Electronics) / M.Sc (Electronics Science).

Details regarding the Age limit: 32 Years

Procedures regarding the application of the post:

Step 1: Fill the application form

step2: Candidate must forward the same copy of the application to hrcms@bel.co.in

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) was among the dream when an autonomous India gave birth to many Public Sector Undertakings. Since then the company came a long way with the acute vision of its founders, commitment and hard work of its support, faith and employees of its customers and the Government of India. The companies mission is to be a world-class enterprise in professional electronics. The mission of the company is to be customer oriented, a global competitor in defence electronics other areas of professional electronics, through quality, technology and innovation

The main objective of the company is being

customer friendly company Providing the state with their art products & solutions at competitive prices with meeting demands of quality, service and delivery. To generate internal resources for profitable growth. To attain technological leadership in defence electronics through in-house R&D, partnership with defence/research laboratories & academic institutions. To give thrust to exports. To create a facilitating environment for people to realise their full potential through continuous teamwork and learning To give value for money to customers & create wealth for shareholders. To constantly benchmark the company’s performance with best-in-class internationally. To raise marketing abilities to global standards. To strive for self-reliance through indigenisation

