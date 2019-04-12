BEL Recruitment 2019: The online application process has been started for the Apprenticeship Training in various trades such as Fitter, Turner, Electrician, Welder etc by the Bharat Electronics Limilted on the official website bel-india.in. The last date to apply for the same is April 22, 2019. The interested candidates are requested to apply through the official website Ministry of Skill Development And Entrepreneurship.

If the number of the candidates is higher than the number of indicated vacancies then the criteria to the shortlisting of the candidates for Written test/ Interview will be based on the final percentage marks obtained in ITI of candidates. it will be decided by the selection committee. For appearing in the written Test, a pass class will be required for BEL employee wards.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application Submission – 10 April 2019

Last Date of Application – 22 April 2019.



BEL Vacancy Details

ITI Apprentices – 150 Posts

Fitter – 17

Turner – 04

Electrician – 14

Electronic Mechanic – 19

Machinist – 05

Draftsmen (Civil) – 04

Draftsmen (Mechanical) – 09

Refrigeration & Air Cond – 04

Electroplater – 03

Welder – 02

COPA – 69

Stipend:

COPA – Rs. 6754/- per month

Other Trades – Rs. 7591/- per month

Eligibility Criteria for BEL ITI Apprentices Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Candidates passed ITI Training under NCVT only with at least 60% marks for General and OBC Candidates and at least 50% marks for SC, ST& PWD candidates, from recognized ITI’s in last three year.

Steps To Apply Online:

Before applying to the online, applicants should have a valid email and scanned copies of photo, signature.

Candidates log on to apprenticeship.gov.in/Pages/Apprenticeship/ApprenticeRegistration.aspx

Complete the registration and click on submit.

After registration, log in with registered number and password.

Fill all details in the application and upload photo, signature.

Take a print out of online application for future use.

Selection Process

On the basis of Written Test/ Interview.

Branch Pay Scale

Welder and COPA ₹6754



All Other ₹7591

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited the applications of ITI Trade Apprentices for one year

Eligibility Criteria to apply :

1. Only Indian Nationals are eligible.

2. The candidates should have passed ITI Training under NCVT only with that at least 60% marks for General and OBC Candidates and at least 50% marks for SC, ST & PWD candidates, from recognised ITI’s in last three years from the date mentioned in the Advertisment 3.

Age limit: Candidates should be aged below 28-years-of age as on 30-April-2019. There is an upper age relaxation for SC/ST/PWD of 5-years and 3-years, in case of OBC candidates only.

4. The candidates should not have completed or undergoing apprenticeship training in any other organizations.

5. Provide the registration number. If not, the candidates may register through the below website and get the registration number.

