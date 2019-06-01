Bethune College in Kolkata has taken a unique step as they considered 'Humanity' as a religion option in its admission form. Students appreciating this strong move. The 140-year-old college has taken this noticeable step as their admission process has started from May 27 this year.

The Bethune College in Kolkata has taken a unique step as they considered ‘Humanity’ as a religion option in its admission form. Teachers of Bethune College noticed that students often write ‘humanism’ or ‘non-believer’ as an option for religion while filling the university registration form.

Kamal Kanti Som, the convener of the admission committee of Bethune college said that many students don’t want to give importance to religion. He also said that Bethune College authority thought that they should give full freedom to their students to express their ‘non-believer’ remark while filling the admission form.

Authorities of Bethune college also claimed that some students are reluctant to disclose their religion and want to mention it as ‘Humanism’ and the college authority want to appreciate their views.

Bethune College, established in 1879 was the first women’s college in all Asia. The college is currently released online applications for admission in undergraduate courses.

Besides Humanity, the religion category of the online application also offers various other religions like Hinduism, Islam, Christian, Sikhism, Buddhism, Jainism.

The college students are appreciating the move, a second-year student of English Honours in the college claimed, this is the appropriate time to show that ‘Humanity’ itself is a true religion. Most of the students are happy that their college delivered this message strongly.

Students applying their admission form to 189-year-old Scottish Church College can also identify themselves as ‘secular’ or ‘non-religious’.

