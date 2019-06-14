The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre is hiring for the posts of Junior Research Fellow. The candidates who are interested for the posts can apply online@ksp.gov.in. Candidates can apply up to the date of July 12, 2019. Meanwhile, they can submit the related documents through @email: jrf@barc.gov.

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) is inviting applications for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF). The candidates who are interested for the concerned post can apply in a format put by the department. Candidates can apply for the post before July 12, 2019. Candidates can apply online @ksp.gov.in. The candidates can take the print out of the given application for the future reference and submit the same through @email: jrf@barc.gov in along with all the documents.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @barc.gov.in

2. Apply for the post of Junior Research Fellow

3. Submit the application form

4. Take the printout for the future reference

Vacancy details:

Around 25 posts of Junior Research Fellow have to be recruited by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and the candidates having the given qualification can apply for the same.

Eligibility criteria:

The eligibility criteria for the post of civil constable is:

Candidates should have passed a minimum of 60 per cent in B.Sc and 55 per cent in M.Sc from any recognised university. After application, candidates will be notified about the written test after the last date of submission of the application form. Candidates should also have the age limit of 28 years. The age relaxation for the reserved categories will be as per the government norms.

The candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website @barc.gov.in. The candidates can apply before July 12, 2019. meanwhile, the students have been asked to email jrf@barc.gov.in all the documents after submitting the application form online. The last date for the application process is July 12, 2019.

