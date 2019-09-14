Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Recruitment 2019: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has notified applications for the posts of Electronics & Communication and Mechanical Engineers. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website before October 3, 2019.

The job will be contractually based for the period of 1 year. The candidates are advised to apply for the post of their interest as soon as possible so as to avoid the last moment problems such as server down problem or difficulty in submitting the online application form.

Vacancies for Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Recruitment 2019:

Electronics & Communication Engineer– 19 Posts

Mechanical Engineer– 11 Posts

Eligibility criteria to apply for Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification

The candidate should be graduated in B.E./B.Tech. (Electronics Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering) from a recognized University or Institute with First Class for General and OBC category and Pass Class for SC and ST.

Experience

It is necessary that the candidate should have at least 1 year of relevant post qualification hands-on industrial experience.

Age Limit

The candidates of General category should not be more than 26 years, candidates of OBC category should not be more than 29 years and candidates of SC/ST category should not be more than 31 years as on 1.11.2019.

Monthly Remuneration

The candidates will receive the monthly remuneration of Rs 23,000/- (All-inclusive).

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Recruitment 2019 Notification-Download PDF

How to apply for Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Recruitment 2019?

Eligible candidates can apply for Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Job 2019 through the online application form and a written test will be conducted for the selection process after the shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview by BEL. The written exam will consist of objective type questions from the relevant engineering subjects and General Aptitude. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for further updates.

