Bharat Petroleum recruitment 2018: Check official notification inviting applications to fill chemist trainee, Operator trainee, General Workman B trainee positions in Kochi Refinery. Check age limit, eligibility criteria and important dates here.

Bharat Petroleum Recruitment 2018: A fortune 500 company and a leading Mahraratna Public enterprise has released its official notification inviting applications to fill chemist trainee, Operator trainee, General Workman B trainee positions in Kochi Refinery.

The online applications will be accepted at www.bharatpetroleum.com>careers

Number of Posts:

1. General Workman- B Trainee Chemical- 63

2. General Workman- B Trainee Mechanical- 32

3. General Workman- B Trainee Instrumentation- 17

4. Chemist Trainee- 13

5. Operator Trainee- 12

6. General Workman- B Trainee Electrical- 10

Importatnt dates:

Portal Link Open: November 12, 2018

Portal link closes: November 26, 2018

Written test: 2nd or 3rd week of December

Educational Qualification:

Chemist Trainee- M.SC chemistry, preferably analytical chemistry with 60% marks. With One-year post qualification work experience

Operator Trainee- Diploma in Chemical Engineering technology with 60% marks from recognised Indian University/ Institute. With 5-year post qualification work experience.

General Workman- B (Trainee)- Diploma in Chemical Engineering/Technology with 60 % marks from a recognized Indian University/ Institute. With 1 year of post qualification work experience.

General Workman-B (Trainee) – Mechanical- Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with 60% marks from a recognized Indian University/ Institute. With 1 year of post qualification work experience.

General Workman-B (Trainee) -Electrical–Diploma in Electrical or Electronics Engineering with 60% marks from a recognized Indian University/ Institute.With one year of post qualification work experience.

General Workman-B (Trainee) -Instrumentation– Diploma in Instrument Technology OR Instrumentation & Control OR Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering with 60 per cent marks from recognized Indian University/ Institute. With one year of post qualification work experience.

Age limit

Minimum age- 18

Maximum age- 30

Official notification link- https://www.bharatpetroleum.com/careers/current-openings.aspx

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More