BHEL Recruitment 2018: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited has released a notification for the recruitment of 300 Technician Apprentices on its website. Candidates interested to apply for the same can visit bhel.com and check details regarding the vacancies.

According to the notification, candidates are advised to submit their applications through the prescribed format before the scheduled last date i.e. by October 31. Reports say that there are a total of 320 Technician Apprentice vacancies which will be filled up through this recruitment drive. General category candidates applying for the post must not exceed the maximum age limit of 27 years. However, OBC and SC/ST candidates need to be in between 18 to 30 years and 18 to 32 years respectively.

Educational qualification:

Interested applicants need to have a Diploma in Electronics and Communication engineering/Electrical and Electronics engineering /Mechanical engineering/Computer Science engineering/Mechatronics engineering/Civil engineering in the years 2016/2017/2018 from a recognised institute/university for applying to the post.

How to check the notification for BHEL Recruitment 2018 online?

Log into the official website of BHEL – http://www.bhel.com/ Search for the link that reads, “CAREERS” Under it, click on the link that reads, “Current job openings” Click on the relevant link once again Candidates will be directed to a pdf Download the same and take a print out for reference Read the details and follow the instructions accordingly

How to apply for BHEL Recruitment 2018?

Log on to the official website, bhel.com

On the homepage go to the career tab and click on the download the application form for Engagement of Technician Apprentices (Diploma Holders)

Fill all the necessary details and send the application to the address mentioned below

Candidates need to superscribe on the envelope writing, “Application for the post of Technician Apprentice” and send it to:

DGM/HR,

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited,

Electronics Division,

Mysuru Road, Bengaluru – 560026

or the application can also be emailed to hradmin-edn@bhel.in

