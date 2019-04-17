BHEL recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited by Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) to fill as many as 145 vacancies on an official website bhelbpl.co.in. This notification has been advertised for diploma holders and graduates. Interested candidates can apply through the official website for the same. This online application process began on April 16, and the last date to apply is May 6.

BHEL recruitment 2019: The Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has invited applications to fill as many as 145 vacancies for diploma holders and graduates on the official website for diploma holders and graduates on its official website – bhelbpl.co.in. This online application process commenced on April 1. The candidates can apply online till May 6, 2019. There are a total of 145 vacancies available. Candidates should be a holder of bachelor’s degree (B.E/ B.Tech.) in engineering for graduate apprentice jobs in the relevant branch. A minimum aggregate marks of 70 per cent for candidates belonging to general and OBC category is required. While 60 per cent marks for SC/ST category candidates.

However, candidates applying for jobs in the technician category should have a diploma in engineering or office management. A degree or diploma acquired from distance or correspondence education system will not be taken into account those who will apply for the apprenticeship. There is a relaxation in minimum marks for wards of BHEL Employees (son/daughter/spouse).

A pass-out of B.E./B.Tech./ Diploma before June 2016 is not eligible for apprentice training. A candidate with one-year post-qualification work experience or who had undergone apprentices training for one year or more will not be eligible to apply.

BHEL recruitment 2019: Pay scale

As per the official notification, graduate apprentices will be paid a monthly remuneration of Rs 6,000 and the technician apprentices will receive a remuneration of Rs 4,000 per month.

BHEL recruitment 2019: Important dates

Go to the official website- bhelbpl.co.in to apply.

