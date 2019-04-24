BHEL recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the recruitment at the post of engineers and supervisors by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of BHEL, bhel.com.

BHEL recruitment 2019: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications for the post of Engineer and Supervisor. All the eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment on or before the last date of application.

Important dates for BHEL recruitment 2019:

First date to apply online: April 24, 2019

Last date to apply online: May 14, 2019

Downloading of permission slip for interview: May 19, 2019

Date of interview: May 29, 2019

Vacancy details for the BHEL recruitment 2019:

Engineer (Civil): 6 vacancies

Engineer (Electrical): 3 vacancies

Supervisor (Civil): 9 vacancies

Supervisor (Electrical): 9 vacancies

Total: 27 vacancies

Eligibility for the BHEL recruitment 2019:

Education:

For the post of engineers, the candidates must hold a Full-Time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Civil Engg or 5 Year Integrated Master’s degree or Dual Degree Programme in Engineering or Technology in Civil Engineering from recognized Indian University or Institute with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for General and OBC and 50% marks in aggregate for SC and ST candidates.

For the post of a supervisor, the candidates must a possess a Full-Time Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Indian University or Institute with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for General and OBC category and 50% marks in aggregate for SC and ST candidates.

Work Experience:

Minimum of 3 Years’ post qualification experience either combined or individually.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit for the candidates is 35 years. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of the reserved categories as per the official notification.

Note: If any candidate has greater experience then the required one of three years, the age limit of the candidate will be increased by each additional year of experience.

Pay scale:

The candidates who will be hired at the post of engineers will get Rs 66,000 per month.

The candidates who will be hired at the post of will get Rs 36,850 per month.

Steps to apply for the BHEL recruitment 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BHEL, bhel.com.

Step 2: Select the preferred language.

Step 3: Tap the main menu tab present on the homepage.

Step 4: Tap the Current job openings option under the Career with BHEL tab.

Step 6: Tap the link saying advertisement for the recruitment of engineers and supervisors on fixed tenure basis for PE and SD present on the newly opened window.

Step 7: Fill the online application form by logging in.

Step 8: Upload the scanned images of all the required documents.

Step 9: Pay the application fee.

