BHEL has invited applications from well skilled and experienced engineering professionals for recruitment to various posts in their respective units. The last date of application is June 25.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has opened applications for qualified and experienced engineers for the recruitment to the posts for its units at Hyderabad, Bangalore, and New Delhi. The online registration for the application process will start from June 10th and will end on June 25th, 2019.

For Hyderabad, vacancies are open for the posts of Deputy Manager in Electrical / Electronics/ Civil/ Mechanical/ Structural Engineering. The following number of vacancies are available in respective departments:

Deputy Manager (Electrical / Electronics) – 03

Deputy Manager (Civil) – 02

Deputy Manager/ Manager (Mechanical / Electrical) – 02

Deputy Manager/ Manager (Civil / Structural) – 02

The minimum educational qualifications required for the post is a full-time B.E/ B.Tech Graduate in the respective branch of engineering with a minimum 09-12 years of post qualification experience.

For New Delhi (Industrial Sector) vacancies are open in the following branches:

Senior Engineer/Deputy Manager (Electrical / Electronics) – 02

Senior Engineer/Deputy Manager (Mechanical) – 02

Senior Engineer (Electrical / Electronics) – 01

Deputy Manager (Electrical / Electronics) – 03

Senior DGM (Electrical / Mechanical / Electronics) – 02

The minimum educational qualifications required for the post is a full-time B.E/ B.Tech Graduate in the respective branch of engineering with an experience ranging from 05-21 years of post qualification experience with respect to different branches.

Vacancies for Bangalore Unit:

Deputy Manager/Manager (Chemical / Material Science) – 01

Deputy Manager/Manager (Electronics) – 01

Deputy Manager/Manager (Mechanical) – 01

Deputy Manager/Manager (Electrical / Electronics) -02

The educational qualification essential for the post is a full-time B.E/B.Tech Graduate in the respective discipline of engineering.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Interviews. An application fee of Rs. 300/- has to be deposited by the candidates as a fee through online gateway. The eligible candidates can apply through the official website from June 10. The last date of applying for the posts is June 25th.

