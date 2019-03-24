BHEL Trichy recruitment 2019: Applicants are hereby invited to apply for Trade Apprentice posts under Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), almost 400 posts are to be filled with eligible candidates. Interested candidates can apply for the post through official website-bheltry.co.in on or before March 30, 2019.

Important Dates:

– March 16, 2019: Starting Date for Submitting Online Application

– March 30, 2019: Last Date for Submitting Online Application

– April 3, 2019: Publication of Shortlisted Candidates List

– April 3, 2019: Predicted Certification Verification Period

– April 11, 2019: Tentative Joining Date

Vacancy details:

Trade Apprentice – 400 Posts

-Machinist: 16 Posts

-Electrician: 35 Posts

-Wireman: 07 Posts

-Electronic Mechanic: 07 Posts

-Instrument Mechanic: 07 Posts

-AC & Refrigeration: 10 Posts

-Diesel Mechanic: 07 Posts

-Fitter: 150 Posts

-Welder: 110 Posts

-Turner: 11 Posts

-Sheet Metal Worker: 05 Posts

-Programme & System Administration Assistant: 20 Posts

-Carpenter: 04 Posts

-Plumber: 04 Posts

-MLT Pathology: 02 Posts

Salary:

-Machinist – Rs.11129/-

-Electrician – Rs.11129/-

-Wireman – Rs.11129/-

-Electronic Mechanic – Rs.11129/-

-Instrument Mechanic – Rs.11129/-

-AC & Refrigeration – Rs.11129/-

-Diesel Mechanic – Rs.9892/-

-Fitter – Rs.11129/-

-Welder – Rs.9892/-

-Turner – Rs.11129/-

-Sheet Metal Worker – Rs.9892/-

-Programme & System Administration Assistant – Rs.9892/-

-Carpenter – Rs.9892/-

-Plumber – Rs.9892/-

-MLT Pathology – Rs.8656/- MP for 1st Years & Rs.9892/- for Remaining 3 Months

-Assistant (Human Resource) – Rs.8656/- PM

Educational Qualification:

– Machinist – Passed 10th class examination under 10+2 system of education with Science and Mathematics as subjects or its equivalent and passed 2 years training in Govt. ITI in the trade of Machinist (Miller/Composite) and should be eligible for National Trade Certificate issued by NCTVT.

– Electrician – Passed 10th class examination under 10+2 system of education with Maths and Science as subjects or its equivalent and passed 2 years training in Govt. ITI in the trade and should be eligible for National Trade Certificate issued by NCTVT

– Wireman – Passed 10th class examination under 10+2 system of education with Science and Maths as subjects or its equivalent and passed 2 years training in Govt. ITI in the trade and should be eligible for National Trade Certificate issued by NCTVT

– Electronic Mechanic – Passed 10th class examination under 10+2 system of education with Science and Maths as subjects or its equivalent and passed 2 years training in Govt. ITI in the trade and be eligible for National Trade Certificate issued by NCTVT

– Instrument Mechanic – Passed 10th class examination under 10+2 system of education with Science and Maths as subjects or its equivalent and passed 2 years training in Govt. ITI in the trade should be eligible for National Trade Certificate issued by NCTVT

– AC & Refrigeration – Passed 10th class examination under 10+2 system of education with Science and Maths as subjects or its equivalent and passed 2 years training in Govt. ITI in the trade should be eligible for National Trade Certificate issued by NCTVT

– Diesel Mechanic – Passed 10th class examination under 10+2 system of education with Science and Maths as subjects or its equivalent and passed 2 years training in Govt. ITI in the trade should be eligible for National Trade Certificate issued by NCTVT

– Fitter – Passed 10th class examination under 10+2 system of education with Science and Maths as subjects or its equivalent and passed 2 years training in Govt. ITI in the trade should be eligible for National by NCTVT

– Welder – Passed 10th class examination education or its equivalent and in Govt. ITI in the trade and under 10+2 system passed 1-year training should be eligible for National Trade certificate issued by NCTVT

– Turner – Passed 10th class examination under 10+2 system of education with Science and Maths as subjects or its equivalent and passed 2 years training in Govt. ITI in the trade and should be eligible for National Trade Certificate issued by NCTVT

– Sheet Metal Worker – Passed 10th class examination under 10+2 system of education with Science and Maths as subjects or its equivalent and passed 2 years training in Govt. ITI in the trade should be eligible for National Trade Certificate issued by NCTVT

– Programme & System Administration Assistant -Passed HSC or its equivalent and passed 1-year training in Govt should be eligible for National Trade Certificate issued by NCTVT

– Carpenter – Passed 10th class examination under 10+2 system or its equivalent and passed 1-year training in Govt. ITI in the trade should be eligible for National Trade Certificate issued by NCTVT

– Plumber – Passed 8th class examination under 10+2 system or its equivalent and passed 1-year training in Govt. ITI in the trade should be eligible for National Trade Certificate issued by NCTVT

– MLT Pathology – Passed a 12th class examination in the last 3 years.

– Assistant (Human Resource) – Passed Bachelor Degree in Arts (BA) or Bachelor Degree in Business Administration (BBA) From a recognized University

Age Limit(max-min):

– 18 to 27 Years

Selection Procedure:

Selection procedure will be done on the basis of written exam, Interview and Document verification round.

