Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department has invited applications for recruitment of consultants and specialists in a prescribed format by July 12, 2019. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on its website www.bgtrrdmp.mp.gov.in.

Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department Recruitment 2019: Apply for 36 consultant, specialist posts

Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department Recruitment 2019: Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department has invited applications for recruitment of consultants and specialists in a prescribed format by July 12, 2019. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on its website www.bgtrrdmp.mp.gov.in, or send applications to Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department, 1 Shivji Nagar, Bhopal, Pincode – 462001.

Here are some important details of the recruitment process:

Last date for submission of application forms: July 12, 2019.

Name of posts: Senior Consultant, Consultant (Associate Professor), Junior Consultant (Assistant Professor) and Specialist.

Number of vacancies:

Senior Consultant – 2 Posts

Consultant – 7 Posts

Junior Consultant – 7 Posts

Specialist – 20 Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have a post-graduate degree with requisite experience.

Age Limit – 21 to 65 years

Salary:

Senior Consultant – Rs 1,07,858

Consultant (Associate Professor) – Rs 1,05,688

Junior Consultant (Assistant Professor) – Rs 53042

Specialist – Rs 53, 848

How to apply: Send your applications to Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department Recruitment 2019, 1 Shivji Nagar, Bhopal, Pincode 462001 latest by July 12, 2019.

Bhopal gas tragedy took place on December 2-3, 1984. Some 3,000 people had lost their lives almost immediately after a gas leak from the Union Carbide factory. A chemical reaction had led to the leakage of the deadly Methyl Isocyanate (MIC) gas from one of the tanks of the factory. A gas had enveloped the entire city. It was the worst industrial disaster in the country. Thousands of people were physically impaired in the aftermath of the tragedy, even as the adverse effects lingered on for years. Live stocks were killed, flora and fauna were affected and businesses were interrupted. The director of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation Department is the budget controlling authority of the facility. Currently, there are 10 finance officers in the department responsible for managing expenses of the department.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App