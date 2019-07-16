Banaras Hindu University is set to announce the result of the medical entrance exam for various courses. Candidates who participated in the examination can now check the result on the official website of the Banaras Hindu University, bhu.ac.in.

The Banaras Hindu University(BHU) has conducted the entrance exam for the various medical courses like B.Pharma (Ayurveda), B.Sc Nursing, Bachelor of Physiotherapy(BPT), Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (BOT) on June 16. Earlier, the exam was supposed to be conducted on June 9. Candidates who qualify in the entrance examination will participate in the counselling process. According to the official notification, the counselling process will be conducted from July 30, 2019.

Steps to check the BHU Entrance examination 2019:

Step 1: The candidates will have to visit the official website of the Banaras Hindu University, bhu.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, the candidates will have to click on the result link of various medical entrance exam

Step 3: The candidates need to click on the link of the result they have participated for.

Step 4: After clicking the link, the students will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Candidates need to enter their required details and submit

Step 6: After submitting the details, the entrance exam result will appear on the screen of the candidates.

Step 7: Candidates will have to download their result and take a print out for future reference.

