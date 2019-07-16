BHU Medical Entrance Test 2019 Results out: Banaras Hindu University has declared the results for various medical entrance tests. Students can check the result by visiting bhu.ac.in.

BHU Medical Entrance Test 2019 Results out: The Banaras Hindu University or BHU has announced the results for different medical entrance exams on its official website. All the candidates who have appeared for the entrance test can check the result by visiting the official website of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), bhu.ac.in. The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) organized the entrance tests for admissions in different courses like BSc Nursing, BPharma (Ayurveda), Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (BOT) or Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) on June 16, 2019. Previously the exam was conducted on June 9, 2019. According to the official notification, the candidates who will clearly pass in the exams are urged to appear in the counseling round.

Steps to check BHU Medical Entrance Test 2019 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), bhu.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying the result of various medical entrance test present at the homepage.

Step 3: All the candidates are required to click on the link of the result they have appeared for.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 5: Enter the credentials in the mentioned fields.

Step 6: Tap the submit button.

Step 7: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download the result.

Step 9: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future references.

About BHU:

Banaras Hindu University was founded in 1916 by Madan Mohan Malviya and Annie Besant. The university is situated in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh and over 30,000 students reside in the campus of the University and it also has the title of world’s largest residential university in Asia.

