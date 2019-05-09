BHU PET admit card 2019: The admit cards for the BHU PET 2019 examination has been issued by the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). All the candidates who have applied for the same can download there admit cards by visiting the official website of the Banaras Hindu University, bhuonline.in.

BHU PET admit card 2019 out: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has issued the admit cards for the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET) admit card for Mass Communication. All the candidates who have filled the application form for the BHU PET can download there admit card by visiting the official website of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), bhuonline.in. All the candidates are required to carry the print out of the BHU PET Mass Communication admit card to the examination centre or else they would not be allowed to enter the examination hall and appear for the examination. The BHU PET Mass Communication exam is organised for admissions into various media courses offered by the university.

In the current year, the BHU PET 2019 Mass Comm entrance examination will be conducted on May 16, 2019. All the candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), bhuonline.in from May 9. All the candidates are advised to download the admit cards before the last date which is May 16, 2019.

Steps to download the BHU PET admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), bhuonline.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying Admit Card PET-2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the email ID used at the time of registration or the provided registration number in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card.

Step 7: Take a print out of the admit card in order to carry it to the examination centre.

About Banaras Hindu University (BHU):

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is a public university situated in Varanasi. The university was founded in 1916 by Madan Mohan Malviya, Annie Besant and Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar of Mysore. It is termed as the largest residential university in Asia with more than 30,000 students living on its campus. The main campus of the university is spread over 1,300 acres of land. The university is also planning to set up one of its campuses in Bihar.

