Banaras Hindu University Recruitment 2019: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has invited applications or the post of Assistant Professor in various departments. This year, BHU has announced a total of 439 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor.

Candidates having required qualification and experience can apply for the post on BHU’S official web portal bhu.ac.in. The link has been activated for Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on or before June 29, 2019.

Important Dates:

Opening date of Online Application – May 25, 2019

Closing date of Online Application – June 25, 2019

BHU Vacancy details:

Assistant Professors – 439 Posts

Eligibility criteria for Assistant Professor Posts

Educational Qualifications –

Assistant Professor (Broad Specialities) – Postgraduate qualification MD/ MS/ DNB in the concerned subject and as per these regulations.

Assistant Professor ( Super Speciality) – A super speciality Postgraduate qualification in DM/ M.ch in tyermns of clause 4A of schedule in the concerned subject as per regulations.

Pay Scale –

In Academic pay Matrix level 10 – Rs 67700 to Rs 208700

In Academic pay Matrix level 11 – Rs 57700 to Rs 182400

Application fee for the post of Assistant Professors:

UR, EWS’s & OBC category – Rs 1000

SC/ ST/ PWDs – No fee

How to apply for BHU Recruitment 2019:

Eligible candidates can apply for the post online. The last date of applying online is June 29, 2019. Candidates are required to submit the hard copy of the online submitted online application form in the office of the registrar, Recruitment and Assessment cell, Holkar House, BHU.

Candidates can check the below link for getting more information about the BHU recruitment 2019:

bhu-assistant-professor-recruitment-2019.pdf

