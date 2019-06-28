BHU Recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for 439 posts of assistant professor by the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Interested candidates can visit bhu.ac.in.

BHU Recruitment 2019: The Banaras Hindu University or BHU has released the notification for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor in different departments. This year, BHU has declared a total number of 439 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor.

All the candidates who are eligible and interested in the requirement can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), bhu.ac.in. The link for the BHU Assistant professor recruitment 2019 has been activated. all the candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the same before the last date of application which is June 29, 2019.

Important dates for BHU recruitment 2019:

First date to apply online: May 25, 2019

Last date to apply online: June 29, 2019

Pay Scale for BHU recruitment 2019: The shortlisted candidates will be paid between the range of Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700.

The last date for the submission of the downloaded application form is June 29, 2019, upto 5:00 pm after that no applications will be entertained.

About BHU:

Banaras Hindu University is one of the most prominent universities of India situated in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The university was founded in the year 1916 by Annie Besant and Madan Mohan Malviya. With a strength of more than 30,000 students living in the university campus, BHU holds the title of the largest residential university in Asia. The main campus of the university is spread over an area of 1300 acres was created on the land donated by the Kashi Naresh who was the hereditary ruler of Banaras. The Banaras Hindu University has been divided into 6 institutes and 14 faculties and around 140 departments. As per the stats of the year 2017, the total number of students enrolled in the university is 27,359 from 48 different countries.

