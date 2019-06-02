BHU Recruitment 2019: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released applications for interested and eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in various departments. candidates are advised to apply for the posts by visiting the official websites i.e. bhu.ac.in before or on June 29, 2019.

BHU Recruitment 2019 @ bhu.ac.in: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has invited applicants for the post of Assistant Professor in various departments. BHU has notified a total of 439 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor for the interested as well as eligible candidates. Aspirants having experience in the relevant subject are advised to apply for the posts by visiting the official websites i.e.bhu.ac.in. It is important to note that the application submission process for the post will end by June 29, this year.

Important dates to note in order to apply for the post of Assistant Professor:

Opening date of online application: May 25, 2019

Last date for submission of online application: June 29, 2019

Banaras Hindu University vacancy details for the post of Assistant Professor:

Assistant Professor: 439 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for the post of Assistant Professor:

Educational Qualification for Assistant Professor post:

Assistant Professor (Broad Specialties): postgraduate qualification MD/ MS/ DNB in the relevant subject and as per regulations.

Assistant Professor (Super-Speciality): A super speciality postgraduate qualification in DM/ M.Ch. or DNB equated to DM/ M.Ch. in terms of clause 4A of Schedule – I in the relevant subject and as per regulations.

Senior Resident: Registered for M.Ch. / DM in the relevant subject.

Pay Scale:

Rs. 67,700 (67,700 -208700) in academic Pay Matrix Level 10

Rs. 57,700 (57,700 -1,82,400) in academic Pay Matrix Level 11

Application Fee for Assistant Professor Posts:

Aspirants willing to applying for the post under UR, EWSs & OBC categories will have to pay Rs. 1000 per application whereas SC, ST and PwDs category candidates are not supposed to pay any kind of fee.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App