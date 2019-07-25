BHU recruitment 2019: Medical Science department of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has invited candidates for the post of Data Entry Operator, Counselor and Lab Attendant. Eligible candidates can apply for the job the official website bhu.ac.in before August 13, 2019.

BHU recruitment 2019: Department of Medical Science of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has recently declared vacancies for the posts of Data Entry Operator, Counselor and Lab Attendant. The candidates who are interested can apply for the post online. The last date to apply for the posts is August 13. Candidates who are eligible for the declared posts can apply online from the official website bhu.ac.in.

BHU recently invited applicants for the posts of DEO, Counselor and Lab Attendant and eligible candidates are requested to fill the application form before August 30, 2019. The number of vacancies for all the posts is one. Education qualification for the post of Data Entry Operator is BCA or equivalent, Education qualification for the post of Counselor is the candidate should have a Postgraduate degree in Sociology/ Psychology/ MSW and candidates interested to apply for Lab Attendant should have done B.Sc. (Biology) with DMLT.

After receiving the application, candidates will be called for skill test followed by a written test. Only those candidates who will be able to clear the written test will be called for interview. The candidates selected for the interview will be informed on their personal mail ID or number. For more detailed information go on the BHU website and download the pdf.

After giving the interview, the candidates will be chosen according to university guidelines. The duration of the project is one year. The posts are temporary and will renew with the project. It should be noted that the last date of filing the application form is August 13, 2019, and interested candidates are required to register the application form carefully before the last date on university’s official website.

