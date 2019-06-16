BHU Results 2019. Banaras Hindu University has declared the undergraduate (BHU UET) and postgraduate (BHU PET) results on their official website. Qualified students are required to present themselves for the BHU Counselling on July 4, 2019.

BHU Results 2019 declared @bhuonline.in: The result of Banaras Hindu University 2019-2020 for courses for undergraduate (BHU UET) and postgraduate (BHU PET) have been released on the official website of BHU bhuonline.in. The candidates who have applied for B.Com (Hons.), B.Sc (Ag. Hons.), B.Sc (Maths Hons.), B.Sc (Bio Hons.) and all PG Programs (except MPA, MFA & M.PEd.) can check their result online.

The results of remaining Courses are likely to be declared tomorrow, on June 17, 2019.

Qualified students are required to present themselves for the BHU Counselling. The process of the Counselling process is scheduled to begin from July 4, 2019. Also, the call letters would be released on the official website.

Candidates must note if they qualify the exam, but if they fail to appear for counselling would not be provided with any seat. To check the result, the candidates must keep their roll number with themselves as mentioned in the admit card.

BHU Results 2019: Steps to check BHU UET, PET 2019 Results

Step 1: Visit the official website bhuonline.in.

Step2: On the home page click on the activated links for Result UET 2019 or Result PET 2019.

Step 3: On the new window that opens, enter your roll number and date of birth and submit. Your result would be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download the result for future reference.

The result usually follows BHU 2019 Answer keys which were declared earlier. Through the answer keys, the candidates already get an idea of the exam score.

