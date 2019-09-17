BHU RET 2019: One of the best educational institutes of India Banaras Hindu University(BHU) has officially released the application form of BHU RET 2019. BHU Research Entrance Test is basically a screening test that is conducted by the university for the selection of the Ph.D. candidates, who are interested in applying in the university. Interest candidates can find the application form fo BHURET 2019 on the official website of Banaras Hindu University(BHU), bhu.ac.in. Research scholars who are aiming for the Ph.D. program and MPhil program can apply to this opportunity.
Considering the latest updates the online process of applications has started for the Faculty of Agriculture. Candidates must know that online application process is available till October 4, 2019, only, sp all the interested candidates must apply as soon as possible. Candidates who have applied will be issued BHURET 2019 admit cards which will be releasing on October 16, 2019, and the examination for the same will be conducted October 22, 2019.
Candidates must check their eligibility before applying so that they do not face any problem while in the application process.
Click here for the direct application link: BHURET 2019
BHU RET 2019: Steps to apply
Step 1: Candidate should the official website of Bnaras Hindu University(BHU), bhu.ac.in
Step 2: Candidate should now select the course for which he wants to apply
Step 3: Candidate will be redirected to the new page where application for will appear on the screen
Step 4: Candidate should fill the form with required information’
Step 5: After filling all the details upload the necessary documents
Step 6: Proofread all the given information and documents to avoid any mistake
Step 7: Now pay the application fees
Step 8: Click on the submit tab
Step 9: Candidate must download the form and take a print out of the same for future reference