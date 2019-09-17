BHU RET 2019: Banaras Hindu University(BHU) has officially released the application form of BHU RET 2019. Candidates who desire to apply for Ph.D. and MPhil courses can apply through the direct link given below or by visiting the official website of Banaras Hindu University, bhu.ac.in

BHU RET 2019: Application process begins, know how to register at bhu.ac.in

BHU RET 2019: One of the best educational institutes of India Banaras Hindu University(BHU) has officially released the application form of BHU RET 2019. BHU Research Entrance Test is basically a screening test that is conducted by the university for the selection of the Ph.D. candidates, who are interested in applying in the university. Interest candidates can find the application form fo BHURET 2019 on the official website of Banaras Hindu University(BHU), bhu.ac.in. Research scholars who are aiming for the Ph.D. program and MPhil program can apply to this opportunity.

Considering the latest updates the online process of applications has started for the Faculty of Agriculture. Candidates must know that online application process is available till October 4, 2019, only, sp all the interested candidates must apply as soon as possible. Candidates who have applied will be issued BHURET 2019 admit cards which will be releasing on October 16, 2019, and the examination for the same will be conducted October 22, 2019.

Candidates must check their eligibility before applying so that they do not face any problem while in the application process.

Click here for the direct application link: BHURET 2019

BHU RET 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Candidate should the official website of Bnaras Hindu University(BHU), bhu.ac.in

Step 2: Candidate should now select the course for which he wants to apply

Step 3: Candidate will be redirected to the new page where application for will appear on the screen

Step 4: Candidate should fill the form with required information’

Step 5: After filling all the details upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Proofread all the given information and documents to avoid any mistake

Step 7: Now pay the application fees

Step 8: Click on the submit tab

Step 9: Candidate must download the form and take a print out of the same for future reference

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App