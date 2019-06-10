BHU SET Result 2019: BHU has released the results of the BHU SET 2019 on its official website. All the students can check and download there result by visiting the official website of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), bhuonline.in.

BHU SET Result 2019: Banaras Hindu University has announced the results for the BHU SET 2019 examination. The exam was conducted in the month of April and the results of the exams have been released at 11:00 AM, Monday, June 10, 2019. All the students who have appeared for the BHU SET 2019 examination can check the result by visiting the official website of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) http://bhuonline.in/. After the exams, the students of class 6, 9 and 11 standards have to go through a screening process. The topper of the BHU SET exams is- Anjaney Rai (Maths Group) – 95.2 %, Mrinal Kumar (Bio Group) – 95.4% and Unnayan Chandra (Arts Group) – 96.28%.

Steps to check the BHU SET Result 2019:

visit the official website of BHU- http://bhuonline.in/

Opening the site, the students have to find the login window

Enter the provided username and password in the mentioned fields.

Click on the BHU SET 2019 results on the screen

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result.

Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future references.

After the declaration of the result, the selected or the shortlisted students for the admissions will be called in for a counseling session by the schools. Banaras Hindu University has released a notification that the counseling session for both the schools will commence on 21 June 2019 and will end by 27 June 2019.

CHS (Central Hindu school) is one of the oldest and biggest schools in India and it receives hundreds of applications every year. The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) ranks ninth overall in India had conducted exams for admissions of students into Central Hindu boys school and Central Hindu girls school.

