BHU UET, PET admit card 2019: Banaras Hindu University has released the UG and PG entrance exam hall tickets through its official website - bhu.ac.in. All the aspiring students can check the steps to download the BHU Entrance Admit Card 2019 given here.

BHU UET, PET admit card 2019: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the BHU UET 2019 and BHU PET 2019 entrance examinations hall tickets through its official website, bhu.ac.in according to reports in a leading website. The BHU entrance examination conducting authority has scheduled the UET or undergraduate entrance test and the PET or postgraduate entrance test from May 14 to 17, 2019. Students must note that the exam will be in written test or held in pen and paper-based format only.

All the aspiring students who are going to appear in the Undergraduate and Postgraduate entrance examination for admission to various programmes at the university for the 2019-2020 session can check the steps to download the BHU Entrance Admit Card 2019 given below.

How to download the BHU UET, PET admit card 2019?

Visit the official website of Banaras Hindu University – http://bhu.ac.in/

On the homepage, students need to click on the link that reads, “Admissions”

Now, click on ‘click here for UET, PET..’ link on the next page

The students will be taken to a new window

Here, click on the link to download ‘admit card UET 2019/admit card PET 2019’

Log-in using the credentials such as email id or registration number and submit

The UET 2019 Admit Card or PET 2019 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of BHU and download the Admit Cards for UET and PET 2019 exam: http://bhu.ac.in/admission/

Students who are going to appear in the exam are advised to download and take a print out of UET and PET 2019 admit card or hall tickets from the official website as early as possible. Students must note that the UET Admit Card 2019 and PET Admit Card 2019 are mandatory for appearing in the BHU UG, PG entrance 2019. failure to produce the Admit Cards on the day of the examination at the examination centres will get a student barred from appearing in the BHU Entrance Examination 2019.

Meanwhile, the PET will be held in 115 different cities while the UET will be held in 45 different cities across the country this year. There will be two shifts for both the examinations, morning shift will start from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM and the evening shift will start from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App