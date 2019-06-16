The Benaras Hindu University(BHU) has released the undergraduate entrance test(UET) and postgraduate entrance test (PET). Students who appeared in the exam can now check the result at the official website of the Benaras Hindu University(BHU), bhuonline.in.

The Benaras Hindu University(BHU) has announced the results for the undergraduate entrance test(UET) and postgraduate entrance test (PET). The entrance results of B.Com(Hons), B.Sc(Ag.Hons), B.Sc(Maths Hons), B.Sc(Bio Hons) and all PG Programs (only except MPA, MFA, and M.PEd).The result is now available at the official website, bhuonline.in. Students who appeared in the examination can now download the result from the official website.

Steps to check the BHU, UG, PG entrance results 2019:

Step 1: Go to the official website of BHU, bhuonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘UET 2019’ OR ‘PET 2019’

Step 3: After the new page will be opened, fill up with the required details like date of birth, roll number, etc.

Step 3: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the result and take a print out for the future reference

Students who have selected in the entrance test will be eligible to appear in the counseling session. Counseling session of the undergraduate entrance test(UET) and postgraduate entrance test (PET) will be held from July 4, 2019. Call letters for the counseling session will be issued electronically. It is said in the notification that, all the candidates should visit the University Entrance Test Portal to check the official update. It is written in the notification that the University will not take responsibility if any candidate fails to notice any update about the activities of the admission. The counseling schedule, the offer of admission, cut-off marks, fee payment deadline, hostel allotment, etc will be declared soon.

