IOCL Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2018: Applications are invited from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Engineer by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited through an official notification released on its website. Interested candidates can check the website and register themselves before applying.

Reports say that the last date for filling up of the application form for the posts is August 21, 2018. According to reports, there are around 40 Junior Engineer posts that are to be filled up through this recruitment.

Steps to apply online to IOCL Bhubaneswar Junior Engineer Posts are given below:

Log on to the official website of IOCL, at https://www.iocl.com/ Search for the career link Under that link click on the ‘Online Registration’ Fill with the correct details and login Now fill up the online application form save and take a print out of the same Candidates need to take the printout of the online application form along with self – attested supporting documents, photograph and proof of payment of application fees should be sent via post to The Advertiser, General Post Office (GPO), Post Box. No. 145, Bhubaneswar – 751001.

To go to the 0fficial website of IOCL and apply online, click on this link: https://www.iocl.com/

