BIEAP AP Inter Supply Result 2019, Andhra Pradesh Inter Supply results 2019, AP Intermediate results 2019 @ bieap.gov.in, manabadi.com: : The results of the Andhra Pradesh board Intermediate has been released today at 4 PM. The results can be checked online on the official website – bieap.gov.in. The results will be also available on the official websites – educationandhra.com, manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in.

The AP Inter Supply exams are conducted every year for those students who flunk in either one or two subjects in their regular examinations. Reportedly, above 5 lakh students have appeared in the AP Inter Supply exam 2019. According to the records last year also the exams were held on the same dates i.e. May 14 to May 22 and the result was declared on June 12. Including the first year and second year, a total of 10.17 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

This year the exam was conducted at 1430 centres in the state. The first exam was appeared by 5.10 lakh students whereas the second year exam witnessed 5.17 students.

Steps to check the result

1. Sign in to bieap.gov.in

2. Tap the result link

3. Fill in the credentials and submit the details

4. You can see the result on the screen

5. For future reference take the print out of the downloaded result

First time in history, the second year students will see grades on their marksheets instead of marks. A total of 9,340 second-year students and 13,966 first-year students got 10 CGPA in the examination.

