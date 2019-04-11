This exam is conducted at the end of 1st year and 2nd year course. The candidates are evaluated in subjects like Part-I English, Part-II Second Language and Part-III Group Subjects for 500 marks in 1st year and in the 2nd year, the students are examined for 500 marks in the Arts Group. In the MPC group, students are evaluated fir 470 marks in 1st year and 530 marks in 2nd year. For the Bi.P.C. group, students are examined for 440 marks in 1st year and 560 marks in 2nd year

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will be announcing the result for first and second year students tomorrow i.e, April 12, 2019, Friday at about 11 am. The result will be announced on the official website: bieap.gov.in. Other websites where candidates can check their result include: results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net, results.cgg.gov.in, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com.

This exam is conducted at the end of 1st year and 2nd year course. The candidates are evaluated in subjects like Part-I English, Part-II Second Language and Part-III Group Subjects for 500 marks in 1st year and in the 2nd year, the students are examined for 500 marks in the Arts Group. In the MPC group, students are evaluated fir 470 marks in 1st year and 530 marks in 2nd year. For the Bi.P.C. group, students are examined for 440 marks in 1st year and 560 marks in 2nd year. See video by Jagran Josh to find out how to check your result:

According to the BIEAP, the percentage of passing marks for each paper is 35. Hence, the order in which the candidates are placed is decided on the basis of students passing all the papers in the 1st year and 2nd year.

Students securing 91 to 100 marks will be given A1 grade, those scoring between 81-90 will have an A2, those between 71-80 will have a B1, 61-70 marks to have B2 grade, 51-60 marks will get a C1, those who score between 41-50 will get a C2 and those scoring the least i.e, between 35 to 40 will get a D. Others who score below 35 will be marked as fail.

There were a total of 4,41,359 candidates who appeared for the exam last year, and a good number of 323645 students cleared the exam. The passing percentage collectively was at 73.33. The Telangana Boards of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will also release the result of inter exams for 1st and 2nd year on April 12.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More