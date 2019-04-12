BIEAP declares 1st, 2nd-year result 2019: The result for the first year and second-year of the General and Vocational intermediate exams 2019 has been declared by the Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) on the official website. Students who appeared for the examinations can check their result on the official website examresults.net, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com, bieap.gov.in, and results.cgg.gov.in.

BIEAP declares 1st, 2nd year result 2019: The Board of Intermediate Examinations Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) announced the result for the first year and second-year General and Vocational intermediate exams 2019. The students who appeared for the examinations can access their result on the official website examresults.net, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com, bieap.gov.in, and results.cgg.gov.in. Around 5.10 lakh students had appeared for first year exam and 5.17 lakh students appeared for the second year examination. In the intermediate second year, a total of 72 per cent students had passed. Out of this, girls have outperformed the boys by scoring 75 per cent. Boys are at 68 per cent.

Similarly, in the intermediate first-year exams, 60 per cent has passed while 64 per cent of girls cleared the intermediate exams, and boys are at 56 per cent. In the previous year, reportedly, 5,16,103 students had appeared for the AP intermediate exams, out of which 31,304 candidates were vocational students.

AP Inter 2nd-year toppers 2019 for MEC (Mathematics, Economics, Chemistry)

AP Intermediate 2nd year toppers 2019 for CEC (Commerce, Economics, Chemistry)

AP Inter 2nd year HEC topper students’ name with marks

AP Inter Topper 2019 District Wise [1st & 2nd Year]

The examinations for both class 11 and 12 started in February and ended in March 2019. The scores will be declared in grades. The candidates who’ve secured 33 per cent as aggregate marks are considered to have passed the examinations.

AP Inter result grade marks grade and series wise below. Students easily understand Andhra Pradesh Inter examination grade marks and pass percentage given below details.

A Grade – Above 75% marks

B Grade – Above 60% marks

C Grade – Between 50% to 60% marks

D Grade – Between 35% to 50% marks

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More