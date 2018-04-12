BIEAP Andhra Pradesh (AP) Inter Results 2018: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will be announcing the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 2nd year result 2018 today at the official website bieap.gov.in. Results will be available at 3 pm on bieap.gov.in. Here are the steps to check Andhra Pradesh (AP) Inter 2nd year results 2018 online.

BIEAP Andhra Pradesh (AP) Inter Results 2018: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is all set to declare the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 2nd year result 2018 today, April 12 at 3PM, as per the official website of the state board, bieap.gov.in. The results will be available on its official website of the board. According to reports, the second year examination of the Intermediate class had been conducted from March 1 untill March 19 this year, where around 457292 students had registered for the AP state board second year intermediate exams.

Moreover, if a student had appeared for the examination and are waiting for the results, given below are the details through which the student can access their results online. Students have to check the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Education Board – bieap.gov.in. They can also visit these two websites to access their results- results.nic.in, examresults.net or can contact their respective institutions.

To check BIEAP AP Intermediate 2nd year result 2018, students should follow the steps given below:

Got to the official website of Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh – bieap.gov.in Click on the link- AP Intermediate Results 2018, which will direct you to the next page Now provide your Roll Number and other necessary details required and press enter Your results will be displayed onscreen Now download the result and take a print out of the same for further references

