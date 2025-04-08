Big Day For Karnataka Students: 2nd PUC Result 2025 Releasing Today–Check Full Details Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 will be announced today, April 8. KSEAB will declare the results at 12:30 PM via press conference.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is all set to declare the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 today, April 8. The announcement will first be made at a press conference scheduled for 12:30 PM, which will be chaired by the Minister of the Department of School Education and Literacy.

After the formal declaration, students will be able to check their results online from 1:30 PM onwards on the official website karresults.nic.in.

Over 6 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1, which was conducted from March 1 to March 20, 2025, across various centres in the state.

How to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 Online

Students can follow the steps below to access their marks:

Visit the official result website: https://karresults.nic.in Click on the link titled “2nd PUC Result 2025” Enter your registration number as mentioned on your admit card Click Submit to view your result Download and print a copy for future reference

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid any delays while checking their scores.

Direct Link to Check KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2025

The result will be available at: https://karresults.nic.in

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 including topper details, pass percentage, and revaluation procedures.

