Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Education and Jobs»
  • Big Day For Karnataka Students: 2nd PUC Result 2025 Releasing Today–Check Full Details Here

Big Day For Karnataka Students: 2nd PUC Result 2025 Releasing Today–Check Full Details Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 will be announced today, April 8. KSEAB will declare the results at 12:30 PM via press conference.

Big Day For Karnataka Students: 2nd PUC Result 2025 Releasing Today–Check Full Details Here


The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is all set to declare the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 today, April 8. The announcement will first be made at a press conference scheduled for 12:30 PM, which will be chaired by the Minister of the Department of School Education and Literacy.

After the formal declaration, students will be able to check their results online from 1:30 PM onwards on the official website karresults.nic.in.

Over 6 lakh students appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1, which was conducted from March 1 to March 20, 2025, across various centres in the state.

How to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 Online

Students can follow the steps below to access their marks:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

  1. Visit the official result website: https://karresults.nic.in

  2. Click on the link titled “2nd PUC Result 2025”

  3. Enter your registration number as mentioned on your admit card

  4. Click Submit to view your result

  5. Download and print a copy for future reference

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid any delays while checking their scores.

Direct Link to Check KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2025

The result will be available at: https://karresults.nic.in

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 including topper details, pass percentage, and revaluation procedures.

ALSO READ: Goa SSC Result 2025 Declared: How To Check Class 10 Results Online

Filed under

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result Karnataka Students

In a dramatic turn during

Microsoft Employees Fired Over Protest During Company’s 50th Celebration
The Karnataka School Exam

Big Day For Karnataka Students: 2nd PUC Result 2025 Releasing Today–Check Full Details Here
L2 Empuraan, the highly a

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal’s Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr
newsx

10 Years Of MUDRA Scheme, PM Modi Interacts With MUDRA Beneficiaries
A video showing a man see

Fact Check: Was That Alcohol In The Viral Delhi Metro Video?
The Indian stock market w

Stock Market Today: What Shares To Buy Amid Market Volatility? Experts Recommend
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Microsoft Employees Fired Over Protest During Company’s 50th Celebration

Microsoft Employees Fired Over Protest During Company’s 50th Celebration

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal’s Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal’s Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr

10 Years Of MUDRA Scheme, PM Modi Interacts With MUDRA Beneficiaries

10 Years Of MUDRA Scheme, PM Modi Interacts With MUDRA Beneficiaries

Fact Check: Was That Alcohol In The Viral Delhi Metro Video?

Fact Check: Was That Alcohol In The Viral Delhi Metro Video?

Stock Market Today: What Shares To Buy Amid Market Volatility? Experts Recommend

Stock Market Today: What Shares To Buy Amid Market Volatility? Experts Recommend

Entertainment

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal’s Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr

L2 Empuraan Box Office Day 12: Mohanlal’s Big-Budget Film Crosses ₹100 Cr

Amir And Salman Duo Film, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Is Re-Releasing, Check The Date

Amir And Salman Duo Film, ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ Is Re-Releasing, Check The Date

Netflix Binge-Watcher’s Nightmare: A Rs 1 Lakh Fine For Watching New Shows In The UK!

Netflix Binge-Watcher’s Nightmare: A Rs 1 Lakh Fine For Watching New Shows In The UK!

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: This Update On Yash playing Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s film Will Blow Your Mind!

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: This Update On Yash playing Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi’s film

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season 4?

The White Lotus Season 3 Ends With Shocking Twists In Thailand: What’s Next In Season

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank