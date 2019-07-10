Bihar Animal Science University (BASU) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Professors, Associate Professors, and Assistant Professors. Interested candidates can send their application on or before July 10, 2019.

BASU Recruitment 2019: Bihar Animal Science University (BASU) has issued notification for recruitment to the post of Professors, Associate Professors, and Assistant Professor. All eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format on or before July 10, 2019.

Important Date:

Last date of submission of application – July 10, 2019

Bihar Animal Science University, Vacancy Details

Total number of Posts – 152

Professor – 27 posts for Bihar Veterinary College, Patna,

03 posts for Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Dairy Technology, Patna

15 posts for the posts of the college of fisheries, Kisanganj

Associate Professor – 18 posts for Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Dairy Technology, Patna,

27 posts for college of fisheries

Assistant Professor – 20 posts for Bihar Veterinary College, Patna

15 posts for Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Dairy Technology, Patna

27 posts for college of fisheries, Kisanganj.

Eligibility Criteria for Professors and Associates/ Assistant Professor Jobs

Educational Qualifications:

Professor – Doctoral degree in the relevant subject. Ten years experience in relevant subject out of which at least 08 years should be Assistant Professor-cum-Junior Scientist/ Scientist/ Lecturer/ Extension Specialist or an equivalent position.

Associate Professor – Doctoral degree in the relevant subject of concerned faculty with a minimum of 8 years experience of High-Quality post-doctoral research in an institute/organization

Assistant Professor – Good academic record with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade B in the 7 point scale with letter grade O, A, B, C, D, E and F at the master’s degree level in the relevant subject.

How to Apply:

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format at The Registrar, Bihar Animal Science University, PO: Bihar Veterinary College, Patna latest by July 10, 2019.

