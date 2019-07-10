BASU Recruitment 2019: Bihar Animal Science University (BASU) has issued notification for recruitment to the post of Professors, Associate Professors, and Assistant Professor. All eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format on or before July 10, 2019.
Important Date:
Last date of submission of application – July 10, 2019
Bihar Animal Science University, Vacancy Details
Total number of Posts – 152
Professor – 27 posts for Bihar Veterinary College, Patna,
03 posts for Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Dairy Technology, Patna
15 posts for the posts of the college of fisheries, Kisanganj
Associate Professor – 18 posts for Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Dairy Technology, Patna,
27 posts for college of fisheries
Assistant Professor – 20 posts for Bihar Veterinary College, Patna
15 posts for Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Dairy Technology, Patna
27 posts for college of fisheries, Kisanganj.
Eligibility Criteria for Professors and Associates/ Assistant Professor Jobs
Educational Qualifications:
Professor – Doctoral degree in the relevant subject. Ten years experience in relevant subject out of which at least 08 years should be Assistant Professor-cum-Junior Scientist/ Scientist/ Lecturer/ Extension Specialist or an equivalent position.
Associate Professor – Doctoral degree in the relevant subject of concerned faculty with a minimum of 8 years experience of High-Quality post-doctoral research in an institute/organization
Assistant Professor – Good academic record with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade B in the 7 point scale with letter grade O, A, B, C, D, E and F at the master’s degree level in the relevant subject.
How to Apply:
Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format at The Registrar, Bihar Animal Science University, PO: Bihar Veterinary College, Patna latest by July 10, 2019.