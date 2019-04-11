Candidates who will be featuring in the Bihar B.Ed allotment list are required to pay counselling fee. The payment will be online via SBI Collect, between April 11 to 15, 2019. The deadline to make online payment for counselling will close at 12:00 hours

Nalanda Open University will be releasing the list of Bihar B.Ed 2019 college allotment on Thursday i.e, April 11, 2019. The list will be released online on university’s official website biharcetbed.com. It will comprise names, roll number, and other details of the candidates who have successfully cracked the exam and qualified for the next round i.e, counselling. Earlier it was announced that the result will be out on April 10, but due to technical glitches it was delayed. Finally on Thursday, the students will be able to know if they have qualified for the next round.

Candidates who will be featuring in the allotment list are required to pay counselling fee. The payment will be online via SBI Collect, between April 11 to 15, 2019. The deadline to make online payment for counselling will close at 12:00 hours on April 15, 2019. Another important instruction for the candidates who will qualify for the next round is that documents verification will also happen alongside counselling on the same day.

Once the result is out, follow these steps to get your result:

Go to official website: biharcetbed.com On the homepage, scroll down and click the section saying ‘View/Print result’ A new window will pop up, you will required to enter your Login credentials such as registration number, date of birth and mobile number Once Login details have been entered click Login, and get your result Download the result and get a print out as well for future references.

