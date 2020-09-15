Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) on Tuesday released the Admit Card for Bihar B.Ed Exam 2020 on their official online website. Know how to download the admit card and all other details.

The Admit Card for Bihar B.Ed Exam 2020 has been released by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) on Tuesday on its online portal, bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. Those registered for the exam can download it from the website. It is compulsory for candidates to keep the Admit Card on their person, otherwise, entry to the exam centre won’t be granted.

The Bihar B.Ed Exam is planned to be held on September 22 in several centres scattered within the state. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours and it will begin at 11:00 a.m. and finish at 1:00 p.m.

Follow the given steps to download the Bihar B.Ed Exam Admit Card:

Go to the official website of LNMU, bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. Log in as a candidate by typing in the required information. The Bihar B.Ed Exam Admit Card will be available. It may be downloaded and printed.

It is necessary to carry the following objects to the exam centre so as to be granted entry:

Two print-outs of the Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2020 Any identity proof generated by the government like Aadhar Card, Driving License, Passport etc. Two same photographs as to the one used in the application form

It is forbidden to carry the following objects to the exam centre:

Luggage Electrical items Digital handwatch Stationery items such as pencil, pen, paper, ruler etc. Food items Headphones

It is necessary to follow the follow guidelines during the examination:

It is crucial to adhere carry and not carry the above mentioned objects, as failure to do so could result in disqualification of the candidate. Candidates cannot leave the exam hall before the duration of the exam ends. One copy of the Admit Card has to be turned in to the invigilator while the other one will be needed during once the counselling begins so it should be properly preserved.

