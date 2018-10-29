Bihar Bank Recruitment 2018: The bank of Bihar has released a notification regarding the recruitment of candidates against 434 vacant positions. Candidates can apply through the official website - biharbank.bih.nic.in latest by November 22, 2018.

Bihar Bank Recruitment 2018: The Bihar Bank has released a notification regarding the recruitment of candidates against 434 positions lying vacant under it through the official website – biharbank.bih.nic.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the positions can check the notification on the official website and start applying through the same. According to reports, the last date for submission of the filled up applications has been scheduled for November 22, 2018. Moreover, the candidates should note that they must fulfil the eligibility criteria set by the examination conducting authority for the recruitment process.

According to the notification on the official website of The Bihar Bank, there are specifically 326 Posts for Multipurpose Assistant and 108 for the post of Assistant Manager under the Bank.

Name and number of the posts:

Multipurpose Assistant – 326 posts

Assistant Manager – 108 posts

How to check the Bihar Bank Recruitment 2018 notification?

Visit Bihar Bank’s official website – biharbank.bih.nic.in

Search for the recruitment link on the homepage of the official website

Now, click on the link

Candidates will be taken to a different window

Here, click on either, “Recruitment of Multipurpose Assistant (326 Posts) in the Bihar State Co-operative Bank and 20 District Central Co-operative Banks of Bihar” or “Recruitment of Assistant Manager (108 Posts) in the Bihar State Co-operative Bank and 12 District Central Co-operative Banks of Bihar” link

Download either of the notifications relevant to the candidate

Go through all the details in it and take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

How to apply?

Go to the above-mentioned website

Click on the recruitment link to the left side on the homepage

Now, click on the link

Candidates will be taken to a different window

Here, click on the link that reads, ” CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE”

Now, candidates will be redirected to login page

Here, enter the details such as Registration number, password and security code and submit

Fill in all the details in the application form and submit

To log into the official website directly and read the details notification online, click on this link: http://biharbank.bih.nic.in/

