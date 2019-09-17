BBOSE 10th, 12th result 2019: The results for the class 10th and 12th have been declared by the Bihar Board of Open Schooling Examination (BBOSE) for the exams held in the month of June 2019. Students can find all the relevant details here.

BBOSE 10th, 12th result 2019: The results for the class 10th and 12th have been declared by the Bihar Board of Open Schooling Examination (BBOSE) for the exams held in the month of June 2019. The results for both secondary and senior secondary examination were declared by the board on September 16, Monday, 2019 late in the evening. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can visit the Bihar Board of Open Schooling Examination (BBOSE), bbose.org. In order to maintain the privacy and security of the Bihar Board of Open Schooling Examination (BBOSE) result 2019 data, the Board will provide the results to the students only through the login window. The details which will be asked for accessing the result will be provided on the admit cards issued for the examination. All the students are urged to keep all details ready in order to avoid any delay in the result.

Candidates must know that this time due to security reasons BBOSE result 2019 will be available to the students through the login window. To check the results students need to fill five required details in the login window which will include exam type, roll number, date of birth, accreditation code and exam centre code. Candidates must keep these details ready.

BBOSE 10th, 12th result 2019: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar Board of Open Schooling Examination (BBOSE), bbose.org.

Step 2: Find and tap the notification saying Secondary and Senior Secondary Result June Exam 2019.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter and verify all the required information in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download your Bihar BBOSE 10th or 12th result 2019.

Step 8: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App