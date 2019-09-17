Bihar BBOSE 10th, 12th results 2019: The results of secondary or Class 10th and senior secondary or Class 12th examinations have been declared by the Bihar Open School Examination Board on the official, website - bbose.org. Students who have appeared can check the results by logging into the website.

Bihar BBOSE 10th, 12th results 2019: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination or BBOSE has released the results of Class 10th and Class 12th students who had appeared in the Secondary and Senior Secondary examinations this year. The results were announced yesterday, i.e. on September 16, 2019 and is now available on the official website- bbose.org.

All the students who have written in the open school examination conducted in the month of June are advised to check their respective BBOSE 10th, 12th results 2019 by following the instructions given below.

How to check and download the Bihar BBOSE 10th, 12th results 2019?

Students need to visit the official website of the Board as mentioned above – bbose.org

On the homepage, click on the relevant result link that reads, “‘Result of Secondary & Sr.Secondary Second Examination held in June 2019”

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, enter your roll number and the other necessary credentials such as date of birth, accreditation code and exam code

Click on the submit button

The result will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same and take a print out of the result for future reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to check and download the result form the official website of the Board: bbose.org

Moreover, Bihar Board Open School exams are conducted in the month of June and December every year. The Board usually releases the result of June examination in September third week while the 10th and 12th results for December examination are declared in the month of March.

