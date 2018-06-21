Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has released the BCECE 2018 exam results on its official website. Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check and download their result by logging into bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

According to reports, the BCECE 2018 examination was conducted by the Board at various centers across the state of Bihar. To check and download the results of BCECE exam 2018 candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.

Steps to check BCECE Result 2018:

1) Go to the official website of BCECE, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link that says BCECE 2018 exam results.

3) Now, enter all the required details such as registration number, roll number etc

4) Click on Submit

5) Download your result and take a print-out for a future reference

The BCECE examination is the gateway to admissions into the various institutions offering courses of Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture across the state of Bihar. Candidates can take admissions in institutions offering these courses after clearing the examination.

To go to the official website and download the results directly, click here: http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/

