Bihar BCECE Admit Card 2019 @bceceboard.bihar.gov.in:

Bihar BCECE admit card 2019: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination or BCECE 2019 will likely to release admit card Today. The board will be issuing the admit card in online mode on its official website – bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

As per the new schedule released by the board, the examination of BCECE 2019 will be conducted on June 29,2019, and June 30, 2019. Whereas, earlier, BCECEB was expected to release the admit cards on 13 June 2019.

BCECE 2019 Agriculture Science exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 29, while the PCMB examination will be conducted on 30,2019. Candidates will need their email ID and password to access the admit card.

The simple steps to download Bihar BCECE admit card 2019 are as follows:

Step1: Go to the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘Download Admit Card BCECE – 2019’

Step 3: From the options, click on ‘BCECEB Admit Card 2019’

Step 4: Enter your email id and password to log in

Step 5: Candidate admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your admit card for future use.

The students should also note that they should check all the details given in the admit card properly and if still, they have any issue they should directly contact the examination authorities immediately. Candidates should also carry a copy of their admit card with them.

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board is constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance competitive Examination act, 1995. Competitive examinations were annually conducted by the board for the willing students to take admissions in their preferred various courses of Engineering, Medical and agricultural streams in the institutions of the state of Bihar.

