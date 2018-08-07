BCECEB Counselling 2018: The second round admission counselling for PCM qualified candidates for admissions to Engineering has been postponed. Candidates are advised to keep eye on the official website as the Board will soon announce the new dates at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

BCECEB Counselling 2018: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has reportedly postponed the second, third and remaining counselling sessions for admissions into the Engineering, courses. According to the latest reports, notification for the postponement of the counselling sessions has been published on the official website of the BCECEB, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the entrance examination this year can check the official website by logging into bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The PCM qualified candidates should wait for the new counselling dates, which will be uploaded on the official website of the Board. However, reports say that the BCECEB has not yet mentioned the reason for the postponement of the counselling sessions while the official notification read, it was due to some unavoidable circumstances.

The Board had conducted the first round of admission counselling from August 1 till August 3. The BCECEB 2018 entrance examination was conducted on April 29th and April 30th this year and the results for the same were released on June 19th, 2018. To go to the official website and download check the notification for postponement of the BCECE Counselling 2018, click on this link: http://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/.

