Bihar BCECEB ITICAT 2018: The Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) result for admissions into various courses of ITI is going to be declared by the BCECEB. Candidates can check the official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in to download their result.

Bihar BCECEB ITICAT 2018: The Bihar BCECEB ITICAT 2018 results or Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) results are going to be declared by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board soon on its official website.

The competitive examinations are conducted every year by the BCECEB for admissions into various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams at the Institutions in the state of Bihar.

Students, who had appeared for the ITICAT 2018 entrance examination can check the official website of the BCECEB to download their result and see if they have qualified the examination. The results will be available at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Steps to download BCECEB ITICAT 2018 results are given below.

ALSO READ: OUCET 2018 result released @ oucet.ouadmissions.com, see how to download rank card

Students can follow the steps given below to download Bihar BCECEB ITICAT result 2018:

Log in to the official website of the Telangana Board – bceceboard.bihar.gov.in Search for the link that reads, “BCECEB ITICAT result 2018” on the homepage and click on the same Students will be directed to a different window Here, enter the required details such as roll number and click on submit button Your BCECEB ITICAT result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference

To go to the official website of the Board and download the result directly, click here: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

ALSO READ: NCERT CEE 2018: RIE to release CEE 2018 result @ ncert-cee.kar.nic.in today, check how to download

ALSO READ: DU 4th Cut Off 2018: Colleges under Delhi University releases fourth cut off list for admission, check details

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More