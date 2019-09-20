Bihar BEd CET result 2019 out: The Nalanda Open University has announced the results for the Bihar BEd CET result 2019. Check details.

Bihar BEd CET result 2019 out: The Bihar BEd CET results 2019 have been declared by the Nalanda Open University. The result has been issued by the Nalanda Open University on its official website. All the candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the Bihar BEd CET entrance exam 2019, biharcetintbed.com. In order to download the result for the Bihar BEd CET entrance examination 2019 results, candidates will be required to provide their date of birth and registration number. According to the official notification released by the Nalanda Open University, college choice filling for the process of admissions will start from September 21, Saturday, 2019. The counseling round for the same will last till September 28, 2019. Candidates can visit the official website of the Nalanda Open University for any further detail or information regarding the process of counseling.

Steps to check Bihar BEd CET result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Nalanda Open University, biharcetintbed.com.

Step 2: Tap the link saying BEd CET result 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the registration number and date of birth in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Your Bihar BEd CET result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the Bihar BEd CET result 2019.

Step 8: Take a print out of the Bihar BEd CET result 2019 and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

The Bihar BEd CET result 2019 will consist of the candidate’s name, roll number, mark obtained in the entrance examination and the passing status of the candidate.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App