Nalanda Open University recently announced Bihar B.Ed CET results for the entrance examination for B.Ed. The results are out on the official website of Nalanda Open University. Applicants who have appeared for the examination can check their result online @ biharcetintbed.com

The candidates who are looking to download the result of the Bihar B.Ed CET can go to the result link provided. The registartion process for the examination started on August 28 and the last date to apply for the examination was September 1. The entrance examination of Bihar B.Ed CET was held on September 15. The last date for the counselling process after the examination is September 28, 2019.

The academic session for the B.Ed will start from September 30, 2019. The applicants are requested to visit the official website of the Nalanda University nalandaopenuniversity.com, and here is the full process of how to download the result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Nalanda Open University

Step 2: Now click on the B.ED CET result 2019 link

Step 3: Now fill the required information that is your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Now click on the download result.

Step 5: Download the Bihar B.ED CET result

Step 6: Take a hard copy of it for future use.

The result declared will have details like your name, roll number and the marks obtained in the entrance examination and qualifying score of the applicant.

