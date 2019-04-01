Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 Date: BSEB is all set to declare the Bihar Board Class 10th result 2019. Although Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 Date has not been announced or confirmed by BSEB yet but the reports say it will be declared on April 4 or 5, 2019.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 Date: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare the BSEB Class 10th result 2019. According to the reports, the Bihar Board 10th Result will be declared on April 4 or 5. The BSEB Class 10th result date is not yet confirmed by the officials. The reports which are surfaced suggest that Class 10th result will be out by this week. The Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2019 is expected to be declared early this year following the Lok Sabha elections.

The BSEB has not made any official announcement on the Bihar Board 10th Result Date but after the announcement of BSEB Class 12th results on Saturday, Class 10th results are expected to be out soon.

Currently, there is no final announcement or date for Bihar Board 10th Results on BSEB’s official website. The candidates are advised to keep a close eye on BSEB’s official website for the BSEB Class 10th result 2019 or they can follow the NewsX.com for all education, result, admission and jobs related news.

To enhance transparency in Class 10th and 12th board results and evaluation process, the Bihar Board has initiated several steps this year. The Bihar Board has introduced OMR Sheets and Bar Coding for checking Class 10th and 12th exam papers. The use of technology made the evaluation process easy, faster and transparent.

How to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2019:

The students who appeared in Class 10th Bihar Board Result can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download BSEB result online once it is declared. The Results will be made accessible to the students through BSEB’s official website.

Step to download the Bihar Board 10th Result 2019:

1: Log on to BSEB’s official website @biharboardonline.in or biharboardonline.in

2: Click on the link for Bihar Board 10th Result 2019

3: Submit your Roll Number, School Code, Roll Code etc

4: Your BSEB Class 10 result 2019 will appear on your screen

5: Check, download and take a printout of your result for future reference

