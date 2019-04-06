The results of the Bihar Board class 10th examination declared today. Appeared students can go and check their result on the official website of the Bihar board, bsebbssresult.com, biharboard.ac.in, biharboard.online, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and bsebinteredu.in.

Passing marks for BSEB Bihar Board class 10th result 2019:

All the students who appeared for Bihar Board class 10th examination should obtain more than or equal to 30 per cent of the total marks in the theory portion of every individual subject in the examination and 40 per cent of the total marks in the practical subjects in the board examination.

Grace marks policy for the BSEB Bihar Board class 10th examination 2019:

The BSEB or Bihar School Examination Board acquired a policy of grace marking last year, according to which, if a student is failing in one subject by less than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by less than 4 per cent marks then he/she will be awarded grace marks in order to clear the examination.

How to check BSEB 10th result 2019:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Tap the matric result link.

Step 3: In the newly opened page, enter the roll number, registration number and the date of birth.

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result.

Step 6: Take a print out of the result in order to use it for future references.

Marking Pattern for the BSEB Bihar Board 2019:

BSEB has changed the pattern of marking for both class 10th and 12th. The board has included step-wise and a lenient marking system in their present marking pattern. The BSEB has also introduced tech-driven initiatives to declare the result ahead of time.

