Bihar Board Class 10 result @biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to release the Class 10 board examination result 2020. The BSEB is scheduled to share the Class 10 result on May 26, 2020 at 12:30 pm. BSEB will share the Class 10 result 2020 on its official website @ biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, BSEB chairman Anand Kishor told the media.

This year, more than 15 lakh students gave the Class 10 examination and have been waiting for there result.

The result was supposed to be declare in the month of March or April, but due to the novel coronavirus and nationwide lockdown, the BDEB Class 10 results were delayed.

Evaluation of answer sheets resumed on May 6 and was culminated last week.

Students enrolled under the Bihar Board, who appeared for the Class 10 examination this year, can check their result and mark sheet @ biharboardonline.com once published.

How to check, download Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 result:

Students may follow the simple steps mentioned below to know their Bihar BSEB Class 10 result.

Step 1: Visit the official of the Bihar School Examination Board’s website @ biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Hit the link given for Bihar Board matric result 2020 or Bihar Board Class 10 result

Step 3: Login with credentials (roll number, centre code and registration number)

Step 4: click on submit button.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen now.

Step 6: Download and save your BSEB Class 7 result for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) Class 10 result.

http://biharboardonline.com

