Bihar Board 10th results 2019: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to declare the Class 10 or Matriculation examination results through its official website today, April 6, 2019. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in as the results will be released anytime soon. The steps to download the BSEB 10th Result with your mobile phone have been given below.

Candidates can check the steps to download the results with their respective mobile phones given below:

Firstly, open any browser on your mobile phone for example – Google, UC Browser

Now go to the official website of the BSEB as mentioned above – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, students need to click on the link that reads, “BSEB 10th Results 2019 download”

On clicking, the students will be redirected to a new page

Here, enter the Roll Number and Date of Birth and click on the submit button

Proceed to check the result displayed on the screen of your mobile phone

take a screenshot of the result page for reference if necessary or save as a pdf

Reportedly, above 16.6 lakh candidates had registered for the Bihar Board Matric exam 2019. The examination was conducted by the BSEB at 1418 exam centres across the state, which was scheduled to start from February 21 and end on February 28, 2019.

