Hailing from a farmer family, the topper Sawan Raj Bharti aspires to be an IAS officer. He is the 10th topper of the Bihar Board, belonging from a village in the Banka district he has been living in a residential government school since class 9 to pursue a better education. Bharti had secured 486 out of 500 marks with a 97.2 per cent, topped the state of Bihar. Tho being a son of a farmer, he is confident in his preparation and has said that he will emerge as a topper every time or anytime he appears for the board exam. He gave the full credit to his school and the hard work of his teachers. Sawan Raj Bharti in an interview that, his dream is to become a civil servant so that he can work for the nation and can improve the conditions in my locality.

This year over 16 lakh students appeared for the BSEB Class 10 examination and 13.2 lakh students (13,20,036) students were able to clear the exam, taking the pass percentage above 80 per cent for the first time. Those who are planning to get their papers rechecked can apply for the scrutiny process between April 9 and April 18, 2019. For compartmental exams, students can apply from April 11, 2019.

Studentship and appreciations for Bihar Board students:

• The toppers of the Board will get Rs 1,200 per month for two years to pursue higher secondary education.

• The students will have to score at least 60 per cent marks in Class 11 to be eligible for the scholarship in Class 12.

• As per media reports, the topper will be given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each, along with a laptop and a Kindle e-reader.

• The second topper Rounit Raj, and third topper, Priyanshu Raj, will get a cash prize of Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 each.

• The fourth, Adarsh Ranjan, and fifth rank holder, Aditya Roy, from each stream will get Rs 15,000 and a laptop each.

